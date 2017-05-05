Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- House Republicans narrowly pass plan to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act
- GOP health plan may not cover long list of pre-existing conditions
- Trump to visit Israel, the Vatican and Saudi Arabia on his first overseas trip
- House committee passes bill to ease Wall Street regulations passed after 2008 financial crisis
- Congress gives final approval to $1 trillion spending bill
- Comey expresses no regrets for FBI inquiry that roiled presidential race
What Democrat would be crazy enough to challenge Nancy Pelosi on her home turf? Meet Stephen Jaffe
|Mark Z. Barabak
Stephen Jaffe entered the cafe with a small grin, a riotous print shirt and the blithe confidence of someone who doesn’t much care if people think he’s crazy.
The 71-year-old employment attorney, a political novice, was one of many Democrats swept up in the fist-shaking presidential crusade of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Thus inspired, he’s now fixed his sights on winning a seat in Congress.
But not just any seat.
He hopes to knock off Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, the current Democratic minority leader and a political fixture in San Francisco for nigh on 50 years.
Not by portraying her the way a succession of failed Republican challengers have, as the lipsticked embodiment of the ludicrous left.
Rather, Jaffe suggests that Pelosi is not liberal enough or, for that matter, even a true liberal, a proposition that would be dismissed as outlandish anywhere other than San Francisco.