What do white nationalists want, anyway? Here's one answer.

As President Trump continues to see fallout over his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va., and as media coverage of last weekend's protests seems to be a he said/he said, one question lingers: What is it that white nationalists want? Last year The Times posed that question to three young members of the Traditionalist Worker Party over lunch in Cleveland.

Matthew Heimbach, left, Katherine Amsel and Scott Hess, all members of the white nationalist Traditionalist Worker Party, in July 2016. (Annie Z. Yu / Los Angeles Times)

They don't actually support Donald Trump or the Republican Party. We were at the Republican National Convention, and most people who saw white nationalists there might assume they were there to support Trump. But this group was there to convert GOP voters to their own party. “If you think about it, most Trump supporters are working-class white Americans. Those are our constituents,” said Matthew Heimbach, the co-founder of the group. There's plenty he doesn't like about Trump. The president wants to spend too much on the military. His stance on immigration doesn't go far enough. He's “still part of the establishment.” Heimbach offered a simple analogy:

If you like Donald Trump, you might also like the Traditionalist Worker Party.