Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon exits White House
- Members of White House arts committee quit to protest Trump's response to Charlottesville
- Navy fires commander of a U.S. destroyer that collided with a freighter, killing 7 sailors
- Jewish Americans angry over Trump equating neo-Nazi groups with counter-protesters
- Trump laments the removal of Confederate monuments as a loss to history and culture
What do white nationalists want, anyway? Here's one answer.
As President Trump continues to see fallout over his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va., and as media coverage of last weekend's protests seems to be a he said/he said, one question lingers: What is it that white nationalists want?
Last year The Times posed that question to three young members of the Traditionalist Worker Party over lunch in Cleveland.
They don't actually support Donald Trump or the Republican Party.
We were at the Republican National Convention, and most people who saw white nationalists there might assume they were there to support Trump. But this group was there to convert GOP voters to their own party.
“If you think about it, most Trump supporters are working-class white Americans. Those are our constituents,” said Matthew Heimbach, the co-founder of the group.
There's plenty he doesn't like about Trump. The president wants to spend too much on the military. His stance on immigration doesn't go far enough. He's “still part of the establishment.”
Heimbach offered a simple analogy:
If you like Donald Trump, you might also like the Traditionalist Worker Party.
These particular white nationalists want to redraw state boundaries into “regions” with similar ethnicities, political views and values. Then, they want a full stop on immigration into their region.
This includes all immigration – legal and illegal.
“Zero net migration, I think would be fair,” Heimbach said.
But they don't want to stop other regions of the country from welcoming diversity – if that's what they want.
They really don't want to call themselves extremists – and they don't think they're racist.
“We legitimately reject racial hatred and supremacism,” he said. “[Racism] is used in many cases just for a white person that advocates for their people and their community.”