Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump wraps up two-day visit in Israel, heads to meet Pope
- Palestinians underwhelmed by Trump's visit to the West Bank
- Trump's first budget relies on rosy forecasts and trillions of dollars in cuts for domestic spending
- President condemns"evil losers" in Manchester bombing
Victor, Montana
What that Montana special congressional race will — and won't — tell us about Trump and his political problems
|Mark Z. Barabak
On Thursday, the political world will eagerly look to Montana and a closely fought congressional race for the latest test of Democratic strength and Republican resilience in the turbulent age of Trump.
The major candidates and outside groups have sunk more than $8 million into the contest, a huge sum in a state where $250,000 pays for a robust week of television advertising.
But for all that money and all the outside interest, the election will turn less on national trends than circumstances close to home: on the personalities and histories of the main contestants, their different campaign styles and, perhaps most of all, on who is regarded as the more authentic Montanan.