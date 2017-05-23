Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

What that Montana special congressional race will — and won't — tell us about Trump and his political problems

Democrat Rob Quist is a quintessential cowboy who doesn't seem to relish campaigning in Montana's special congressional election. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
On Thursday, the political world will eagerly look to Montana and a closely fought congressional race for the latest test of Democratic strength and Republican resilience in the turbulent age of Trump.

The major candidates and outside groups have sunk more than $8 million into the contest, a huge sum in a state where $250,000 pays for a robust week of television advertising.

But for all that money and all the outside interest, the election will turn less on national trends than circumstances close to home: on the personalities and histories of the main contestants, their different campaign styles and, perhaps most of all, on who is regarded as the more authentic Montanan.

