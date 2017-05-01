Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Military probes possible friendly fire in deaths of two U.S. service members in Afghanistan
- Trump signs executive order that could open California coast to drilling
- House okays one-week stopgap measure to avert shutdown
- GOP shutting out doctors, Democrats in effort to resuscitate healthcare overhaul
- Sanctuary cities get legal boost from conservative Supreme Court rulings
- Two American troops killed in Afghanistan near site where U.S. dropped mega bomb
Reporting from Washington
What we don't know about Trump's tax plan (A lot)
|Jim Puzzanghera
The Trump administration unveiled its tax overhaul plan with a large amount of rhetoric and a small amount of detail.
Rushed out before President Trump reached his 100th-day-in-office milestone, the plan released Wednesday was contained on a single page with 19 bullet points. As of Friday, it still was not posted on the White House website.
Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Gary Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council, provided some additional information in media briefings.
Many of the points in Trump's plan were general principles. And some of the proposals were so vague that even top administration officials appeared confused about them.