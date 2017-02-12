White House still weighing options on travel ban, looking toward restrictions on work visas, top aide says

President Trump’s senior policy adviser says the administration is still “considering all our options” in the legal fight over Trump’s travel moratorium.

Policy adviser Stephen Miller also pointed toward an expected move by the administration to cut back on H1B visas, which are issued for foreigners to work in specialty occupations. The high-tech industry is heavily reliant upon such workers.

“I believe that we should have a program in which American workers are given jobs first,” Miller said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“If you have an open job in this country, a U.S. citizen or existing legal permanent resident ought to have the ability to make the first application for that job."

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, dealt a blow to the president's policies last week by refusing to reinstate his temporary ban on travel from seven mostly Muslim countries. The government has 14 days to respond to that decision.

Miller said various legal scenarios were being weighed, including an appeal in the 9th Circuit or seeking an emergency stay at the Supreme Court.

“And yes, you could pursue additional executive actions,” said Miller, a principal author of the controversial travel ban. Administration officials indicated Friday that in the next few days, Trump could issue a new executive order, written to avoid the legal problems the current order has encountered.

“The bottom line is that we are pursuing every single possible action to keep our country safe from terrorism,” Miller said.

He also renewed the White House attack on what the president and senior aides have characterized as overreach by the courts. Trump had earlier referred to James Robart, the U.S. District judge in Seattle who initially blocked enforcement of the travel ban, as a “so-called judge.”

“There’s no such thing as judicial supremacy,” Miller said in the NBC interview, adding that judges at both the district and appeals court level had taken “power for themselves that belong squarely in the hands of the president of the United States.”