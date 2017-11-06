Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Military probes possible friendly fire in deaths of two U.S. service members in Afghanistan
- Trump signs executive order that could open California coast to drilling
- House okays one-week stopgap measure to avert shutdown
- GOP shutting out doctors, Democrats in effort to resuscitate healthcare overhaul
- Sanctuary cities get legal boost from conservative Supreme Court rulings
- Two American troops killed in Afghanistan near site where U.S. dropped mega bomb
With Washington statehouse at stake, Democrats seek to build a West Coast wall of Trump resistance
|Mark Z. Barabak
ne year ago, Manka Dhingra was preparing for a celebration, a gathering of family and friends to mark Hillary Clinton’s election as the nation’s first woman president.Today, she is bearing the hopes and dreams of Democrats crushed by Clinton’s loss and trying to help the party pull itself from a deep hole.
A state Senate race pitting two campaign novices in the upscale suburbs east of Seattle has turned into a major battle between the two national parties, becoming the costliest legislative contest in state history and serving as a test of the Trump effect far from the other Washington.
At stake is control of the state Capitol in Olympia. Democrats, who run the governments in California and Oregon, hope to build a blue wall of resistance the length of the West Coast and get a shot of momentum ahead of 2018 by extending their legislative winning streak under Trump.