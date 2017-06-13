Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Watch live and follow Times reporters for analysis
- Sessions has denied a third undisclosed meeting with Russian officials
- Sessions said his involvement in the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey was not improper
- He is not answering questions on his conversations with Trump
'I did not recuse myself from defending my honor': Watch Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' opening statement
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions denied reports that he had a third, previously undisclosed meeting with Russian officials. He also told the Senate Intelligence Committee any suggestion that he was involved with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election was an "appalling and detestable lie."
Watch his opening statement in full.