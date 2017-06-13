POLITICS
Watch live: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia probe
Sessions hearing

'I did not recuse myself from defending my honor': Watch Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' opening statement

Atty. Gen.  Jeff Sessions denied reports that he had a third, previously undisclosed meeting with Russian officials. He also told the Senate Intelligence Committee any suggestion that he was involved with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election was an "appalling and detestable lie."

