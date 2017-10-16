Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- In nod to GOP, Trump says he'll try to stop Bannon from challenging some Republican incumbents
- Steve Bannon says Alabama election is behind Trump's hard line
- Health insurance company turmoil pleases President Trump
- Another golf outing with Sen. Lindsey Graham
- President Trump will announce plans to try to alter the Iran nuclear deal
Senate confirms Callista Gingrich, third wife of former House speaker, as Trump's pick for Vatican ambassador
|Lisa Mascaro
The Senate easily confirmed Callista Gingrich as President Trump's choice for U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.
A businesswoman and Catholic, Gingrich is the third wife of Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker, Republican presidential candidate and Trump supporter.
The vote was 70-23.