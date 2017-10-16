Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Senate confirms Callista Gingrich, third wife of former House speaker, as Trump's pick for Vatican ambassador

Lisa Mascaro
Callista Gingrich and her husband, the former House speaker, Newt Gingrich, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)
The Senate easily confirmed Callista Gingrich as President Trump's choice for U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

A businesswoman and Catholic, Gingrich is the third wife of Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker, Republican presidential candidate and Trump supporter.

The vote was 70-23. 

Latest updates

