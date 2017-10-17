Ivanka Trump hosts senators for bipartisan dinner to talk tax cuts as White House pushes reform

Ivanka Trump with her father, the president, in June.

It's not just President Trump who's pushing tax cuts. His daughter Ivanka hosted senators for dinner Monday as the White House tries to build support for Trump's proposed tax reform.

Half a dozen Republicans and Democrats, including Sen Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), dined on soup, a main course and chocolate ice cream with Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin to talk tax cuts.

Congress is working on draft legislation based on the Republican proposal to reduce corporate and individual tax rates in what the president calls the largest tax cuts in history.

The White House has been specifically targeting red-state Democrats to back the GOP plan, though their support is not at all certain.

Ivanka Trump has advocated for increasing the tax credit that parents can take for each child, but the details remain a work in progress.

The Republican tax overhaul outline calls for "significantly" increasing the existing $1,000 per child tax credit, but no specific figure has yet been released. The plan also calls for making the credit more widely available by increasing the income levels at which the credit begins to phase out.