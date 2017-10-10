Michigan helped make Donald Trump president. Is it ready to elect the nation's first Muslim governor?

The Democratic candidate for Michigan governor stood before liberal activists, alone on stage, delivering a message of hope and inspiration.

His beloved state, he said, the state where he was born, where he summered on Crystal Lake, where he spoke for his graduating class at the University of Michigan and helped rebuild Detroit's ravaged healthcare system, is suffering.

He may seem an unlikely savior, he said, at a mere age 32.

“A lot of my friends tell me ... you’re relatively young,” he told the 50 or so filling the pews at a church in downtown Kalamazoo. “What they sometimes don’t say is you’re also relatively brown and relatively Muslim.”