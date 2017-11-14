House to require sexual harassment prevention training for all lawmakers and staff

Speaker Paul Ryan has announced that the House will adopt a policy requiring all members of Congress and their staffs to undergo training to prevent sexual harassment.

The announcement comes shortly after the Committee on House Administration held a hearing during which two female lawmakers shared stories about current members of Congress engaging in sexual harassment.

Ryan (R-Wis.) says in a statement, “Our goal is not only to raise awareness, but also make abundantly clear that harassment in any form has no place in this institution.”

Earlier Tuesday, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough), who introduced a bill to make training mandatory, said two sitting lawmakers — one Republican and one Democrat — engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior. Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) said a trusted source told her a lawmaker exposed himself to a staffer.