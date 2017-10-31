Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump spokeswoman dismisses indictments: "Nothing to do with" the president
- Special counsel's inquiry yields first guilty plea, from former Trump aide who lied to the FBI
- Paul Manafort and another Trump campaign aide indicted; Manafort's bond is $10 million
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein: Special counsel is "doing his job and the process is working"
President Trump tweets again, trying to turn spotlight on Democrats
|Noah Bierman
President Trump continued broadcasting his frustration with Monday's announcement of two indictments and one guilty plea of top figures in his campaign, sending a second series of tweets Tuesday morning intended to deflect attention to Democrats.
The presidential tweets, amid one of the most challenging weeks of his presidency, mark yet another precedent broken by Trump. Many legal analysts have advised him against making impromptu public statements on social media during the investigation.
It is unclear what he meant when he said that the Podesta brothers could "drain the swamp." John Podesta served as Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman. His brother Tony, who is also close to the Clintons, resigned from his Democratic lobbying firm amid the furor of the Russia probe on Monday.
Podesta's firm is referenced, though not by name, in the indictment against Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager who was charged Monday. The firm worked on a contract with Manafort for a Ukrainian government political party.