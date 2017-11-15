Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Sean Hannity: Roy Moore has 24 hours to explain 'inconsistencies' in allegations response

Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for then-Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz in Phoenix on March 18, 2016. (Associated Press)
Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity has given Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore 24 hours to explain “inconsistencies” in his response to allegations of child molestation or else exit the Alabama race.

During his show Tuesday night, Hannity called on Moore to “immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation” for “inconsistencies.” Moore has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct years ago.

Keurig announced Saturday that it had pulled advertising from “Hannity” after several Twitter users questioned the host's coverage of the allegations against Moore. The move drew anger from conservatives, some of whom posted videos of themselves smashing Keurig coffee-makers

