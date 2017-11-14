Sessions says he 'pushed back' at Trump campaign aide's overtures to Russia

Minutes after he blamed conflicting testimony on his inability to recall events that took place more than a year ago, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions did recall making an effort to distance the campaign from contacts with Russia.

He did not recall much about two meetings at which Russia was discussed, "to the best of my recollection," Session said.

But he offered an explicit memory of brushing back one campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, who had suggested reaching out to Russia.

"I pushed back, I will just say it that way," Sessions said during a brittle exchange with Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat from New York in questioning Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee.

As for the rest, he added: "I don't recall."

Earlier, Sessions said that it was "a lie" to suggest he had given false statements in Senate testimony in which he said that the campaign had not been in touch with Russians.