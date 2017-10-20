Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

CongressTrump

Speaker Ryan roasts Trump: 'Enough with the applause, all right. You sound like the Cabinet when Donald Trump enters'

Lisa Mascaro

House Speaker Paul Ryan took the mike at the annual Alfred E. Smith charity dinner -- and had more than a few zingers. Here are some of the shots he took: 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
72°