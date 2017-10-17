Justice Dept. to review opioid laws after Trump's pick for drug czar steps aside amid controversy

“We’re going to review it," Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein said when asked by a reporter if current regulatory laws are sufficient to control the opioid epidemic.

The Trump administration plans to review the powers that law enforcement officials have under existing opioid laws and request additional authority from Congress if needed, a top official at the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Rosenstein stopped short of saying current law isn't strong enough to control the problem.

"I’m not prepared to answer that question right now. If we conclude they don’t have the appropriate tools, we will seek more tools,” Rosenstein said.

At a congressional hearing in 2014, Marino encouraged the head of the DEA to collaborate more with large phamaceutical companies, saying, "big fines make headlines, but that is all they do: Press releases do not save lives."

During a wide-ranging press conference Monday, Trump said he plans to declare a national emergency next week to help combat opioid addiction.