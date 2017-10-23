Tillerson makes unexpected trip to Kabul

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a surprise trip to Kabul Monday and pledged to engage "moderate" Taliban officials to build peace in Afghanistan.

Tillerson said the site of America's longest war was key to denying terrorists refuge and that the Trump administration was committed to forging a democratic, unified Afghanistan through a regional approach.

The U.S. will continue to fight the Taliban, he said, but will also reach out to "moderate voices among the Taliban, voices that do not want to continue to fight forever."

Tillerson met at the Bagram Air Field with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah and other officials.

On Tuesday, Tillerson is scheduled to continue his tour of the region, arriving in Islamabad, where the government is being told it must destroy safe havens for militants or risk losing U.S. aid.

"Pakistan needs to, I think, take a clear-eyed view of the situation that they are confronted with in terms of the number of terrorist organizations that find safe haven inside of Pakistan," Tillerson said.

The stop in Kabul had not been announced. Reporters traveling with Tillerson were not told where they were going until the last minute.