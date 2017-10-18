Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Congresswoman says Trump made insensitive comments to wife of slain U.S. soldier
- Trump appears to back away from Obamacare deal
- Key senators announce bipartisan compromise over Obamacare
- In nod to GOP, President Trump says he'll try to stop Stephen Bannon from challenging some Republican incumbents
Trump again attacks Comey and Justice Dept. as Sessions goes to testify on Capitol Hill
|Noah Bierman
President Trump sent a series of new tweets renewing his war with the Justice Department and former FBI Director James B. Comey, as Justice's chief, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, prepared to testify to Congress on Wednesday.
Once again accusing Comey of prematurely exonerating Hillary Clinton, his former rival, before the FBI had completed last year's probe of her email practices, Trump wrote, "Obviously a fix. Where is the Justice Department?"
Sessions, a campaign confidant of Trump who, in office, has been repeatedly and publicly criticized by the president, is scheduled to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, where one topic could be the investigations into whether the Trump campaign assisted Russia's meddling in the 2016 election campaign.
Trump advisors initially said he fired Comey in May because the FBI director was unfairly harsh to Clinton in the email probe; Trump soon contradicted them, saying he took action because of the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign's involvement with Russia.
Contrary to Trump's latest tweets, Hillary Clinton was interviewed by the FBI for more than three hours.
Trump's tweets seize on newly released FBI documents that show Comey began circulating early drafts of his July 2016 statement recommending no charges against Clinton two months before he delivered it in public. The documents are mostly redacted so it is unclear what is written in the early drafts of the statement.