Trump again attacks Comey and Justice Dept. as Sessions goes to testify on Capitol Hill

President Trump sent a series of new tweets renewing his war with the Justice Department and former FBI Director James B. Comey, as Justice's chief, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, prepared to testify to Congress on Wednesday.

Once again accusing Comey of prematurely exonerating Hillary Clinton, his former rival, before the FBI had completed last year's probe of her email practices, Trump wrote, "Obviously a fix. Where is the Justice Department?"

Sessions, a campaign confidant of Trump who, in office, has been repeatedly and publicly criticized by the president, is scheduled to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, where one topic could be the investigations into whether the Trump campaign assisted Russia's meddling in the 2016 election campaign.