Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- John Kelly says he urged Trump not to call Gold Star families
- A congresswoman says President Trump made insensitive comments to the wife of a slain U.S. soldier
- President Trump appears to back away from senators' Obamacare deal
- Key senators announce bipartisan compromise over Obamacare
- In nod to GOP, President Trump says he'll try to stop Stephen Bannon from challenging some Republican incumbents
Trump will head to Capitol Hill next week for lunch with GOP senators
|Lisa Mascaro
President Trump is heading to Capitol Hill next week for lunch with Senate Republicans as Congress struggles to push ahead on its next priority -- tax reform.
Trump was invited by the No. 4 Republican leader, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who organizes the weekly lunches.
Barrasso is also among those senators being targeted for a possible primary challenge by Stephen K. Bannon, the former White House advisor who has pledged a "war" on the Republican establishment he views as insufficiently supportive of Trump's policies.