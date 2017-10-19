Trump will head to Capitol Hill next week for lunch with GOP senators

President Trump is heading to Capitol Hill next week for lunch with Senate Republicans as Congress struggles to push ahead on its next priority -- tax reform.

Trump was invited by the No. 4 Republican leader, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who organizes the weekly lunches.

Barrasso is also among those senators being targeted for a possible primary challenge by Stephen K. Bannon, the former White House advisor who has pledged a "war" on the Republican establishment he views as insufficiently supportive of Trump's policies.