Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington.
Trump nominates former pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar to be Health and Human Services secretary
President Trump tweeted Monday morning that he was nominating Alex Azar, a former executive of pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Co., to be the new chief of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Azar would replace Tom Price, who resigned in September after a controversy over more than $400,000 in taxpayer-paid flights.