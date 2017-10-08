In strikingly personal terms, President Trump complained in a tweet on Sunday evening that he had done so much to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria yet received "so little appreciation."

Rarely has the president taken such personal credit for the federal relief effort -- typically he has boasted of his administration, or referred specifically to the agencies at work in Puerto Rico, such as the Federal Emergency Managment Agency.

The administration has been widely criticized for a slow and then inadequate response since the U.S. territory was devastated on Sept. 20 by a Category 4 storm that left 95% of the island's residents without electricity and nearly half without running water.

Many of Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million people, who are American citizens, have scrambled for necessities like food, medicine and gasoline, prompting some local officials and residents to regularly lament their plight to reporters covering the devastation.

Trump visited Puerto Rico last week and called the recovery efforts led by his administration an “amazing job.” Critics, however, have said that the effort, particularly in the earliest days after the hurricane struck, compared unfavorably to the government's response to hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

Earlier Sunday, FEMA director William "Brock" Long, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he had “filtered out” assertions by the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, who said again Sunday that not enough help was arriving. Long said such complaints amounted to "political noise."