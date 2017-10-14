Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The White House takes another strike at the Affordable Care Act, halting cost-sharing reduction payments
- President Trump will announce plans to try to alter the Iran nuclear deal
- White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly disputes media reports that he's planning to leave
- New executive order on healthcare likely to undermine Obamacare marketplaces
Trump boasts of ending healthcare subsidies and sending insurance stocks plunging; others not so pleased
|Lisa Mascaro
President Trump defended his move to halt federal health insurance payments for millions of low-income Americans, even as he acknowledged rising costs faced under the Affordable Care Act.
Trump, in a series of tweets late Friday and into Saturday morning, appeared intent on deflecting the outpouring of concern that Americans will suffer under his executive order this week to scrap the payments.
The president had wavered for months over so-called cost-sharing reduction payments, which Republicans in Congress had long targeted in their effort to dismantle Obamacare.
Under the act, the federal government pays insurers to reduce costs of policies for lower-income Americans not covered by their employers. The payments cost about $7 billion a year.
Trump is aiming to draw Democrats eager to save Obamacare to the negotiating table. And that could happen. But healthcare providers and outside analysts warn that, in the meantime, his move likely would result in insurers pulling out of healthcare markets and leaving millions of Americans with no access to plans.
As Trump boasted on Twitter that he had sent health insurance stocks plunging, his critics questioned if he comprehended the impacts of his actions. "Are you daft?" Democratic operative Brad Woodhouse tweeted at Trump. "Tanking their stocks will raise premiums. And that sir, is all on you."