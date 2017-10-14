Trump boasts of ending healthcare subsidies and sending insurance stocks plunging; others not so pleased

Trump, in a series of tweets late Friday and into Saturday morning, appeared intent on deflecting the outpouring of concern that Americans will suffer under his executive order this week to scrap the payments.

President Trump defended his move to halt federal health insurance payments for millions of low-income Americans, even as he acknowledged rising costs faced under the Affordable Care Act.

The president had wavered for months over so-called cost-sharing reduction payments, which Republicans in Congress had long targeted in their effort to dismantle Obamacare.

Under the act, the federal government pays insurers to reduce costs of policies for lower-income Americans not covered by their employers. The payments cost about $7 billion a year.

Trump is aiming to draw Democrats eager to save Obamacare to the negotiating table. And that could happen. But healthcare providers and outside analysts warn that, in the meantime, his move likely would result in insurers pulling out of healthcare markets and leaving millions of Americans with no access to plans.

As Trump boasted on Twitter that he had sent health insurance stocks plunging, his critics questioned if he comprehended the impacts of his actions. "Are you daft?" Democratic operative Brad Woodhouse tweeted at Trump. "Tanking their stocks will raise premiums. And that sir, is all on you."