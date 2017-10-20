Trump praises Senate Republicans for passage of budget with $1.5-trillion deficit to pay for his upcoming tax cuts

President Trump praised Senate Republicans — giving an unusually upbeat shout-out to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — for passage of a GOP budget that sets the stage for tax reform.

Along with Trump's tweets, the White House issued a statement in which the president "applauds the Senate for passing its FY 2018 Budget Resolution" and "taking an important step in advancing the administration’s pro-growth and pro-jobs legislative agenda."

The proposed budget adds $1.5 trillion to the deficit over the decade to pay for Trump's tax cuts. It was approved on an essentially party-line vote, 51-49, late Thursday with one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, joining all Democrats in opposition.

Paul rejected the party's argument that a tax-cuts package, which is still a work in progress, will more than pay for itself by spurring economic growth that will produce more revenue.

"I will fight for the biggest, boldest tax cut we can pass, but I could not in good conscience vote for a budget that ignores spending caps," the libertarian-leaning senator said.

The measure now must be reconciled with a House version.