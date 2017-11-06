U.S. will continue participation in climate talks, senior diplomat says

A senior U.S. diplomat says Washington will continue to take part in talks about implementing the Paris climate accord, despite President Trump's threat to pull out of the pact.

Trump announced in June that the United States will withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement unless he can get a better deal for the United States.

Trigg Talley, the U.S. deputy special envoy for climate change, told delegates at the opening of the United Nations climate talks in Bonn on Monday that "we will continue to participate in international climate change negotiations and meetings, including ongoing negotiations related to guidance for implementing the Paris agreement."

He added: "We look forward to working with colleagues and partners to advance the work here over these two weeks and beyond."