Senate intelligence committee sees no evidence for Trump's surveillance claim

The Senate Intelligence Committee has seen no evidence to support President Trump’s claim that his Manhattan office building was wiretapped by the Obama administration, the panel's leaders said Thursday.

“Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016," Sen. Richard Burr, (R-N.C.), the committee chairman, and Sen. Mark Warner, (D-Va.), the ranking member, said in a joint statement.

In tweets on March 4, Trump twice accused Obama of wiretapping him and his office building before his inauguration and urged Congress to investigate the claim. A spokesman for Obama described the claim as false, and no evidence has emerged to substantiate it.

The statement by Burr and Warner, who are conducting an investigation into whether Trump or his associates had improper contact with Russian authorities during the campaign, came a day after the two leaders on the House Intelligence Committee also said they had seen no evidence to support Trump's claims.

FBI Director James Comey will testify before the House panel at a public hearing Monday and will be questioned about Trump's claim, the lawmakers said.