Why I’m marching

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators are expected to march in Washington, D.C., and in more than 600 sister marches in every state and dozens of foreign countries Saturday. Their goal, they say, is to make their voices heard on civil rights issues on President Trump’s first full day in office.
In Los Angeles, nearly 80,000 have signed up on Facebook to participate. The lineup of speakers includes L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and U.S. Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park).
We want to hear from you. What’s your message?
“Trump and what he represents is the antithesis of what makes life worth living.”
“Diversity, in my opinion, is humanity's greatest strength. And I plan to uphold and defend that to whatever end.”
“I thought we were closer than we were.”
“It is important for me to practice my right of free speech.”
“I want to let the Congress and Trump and the Supreme Court know that women are going to fight to keep their rights”
“This will really get under his skin.”
“I'm voicing my concerns.”
“To preserve, protect, and defend Californian principles.”
“Turning electoral despair into positive action!”
“To show my kids the importance of standing up for your beliefs.”
“I've never been so afraid for my country.”
“Trump's announced policies will hurt people that use safety net programs.”
“Absolute fear of Trump.”
“I want my voice to be heard by my fellow countrymen!”
“It's high effing time women had true equality.”
“Being on the streets IS the message.”
“To join my fellow dissenters and stand up for what I think is right.”
“In the hope that I can be part of the solution.”
“I march because my people should be given an equal opportunity.”
“Get loud, stay loud, and stay known.”
“I don't just march for women. I march for us all. Women rights are human rights.”
“A hateful demagogue is now our President.”
“We are stronger in our diversity than hate.”
“I'm marching in support of the Muslims and immigrants.”
“I am tired of seeing people try to politicize my medicine.”
“His brand of Fascism will not be tolerated here.”
“I do not want the hard fought rights of women to be eroded.”
“Greed, racism, sexism, all of the "isms" that we have been dealing with for decades.”
“Silence is acceptance.”
