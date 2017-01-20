Why I’m marching

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators are expected to march in Washington, D.C., and in more than 600 sister marches in every state and dozens of foreign countries Saturday. Their goal, they say, is to make their voices heard on civil rights issues on President Trump’s first full day in office.

In Los Angeles, nearly 80,000 have signed up on Facebook to participate. The lineup of speakers includes L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and U.S. Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park).

