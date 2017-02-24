Where ‘La La Land’ was shot in L.A., scene by scene
It may be a salute to Hollywood but the Oscar-nominated film “La La Land” is also a love letter to Los Angeles. Here’s an insider’s guide to nearly every scene through which you can follow the journeys of Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and see where they really happen. Minor spoilers ahead.
Get ready to follow the the journey of our two protagonists!
Get ready to follow the the journey of our two protagonists!
Sources: Robert Foulkes, Location Manager; FilmLA Inc.; City of Burbank, Film Permit Office; City of Pasadena; news reports and Times reporting
Credits: Additional graphics reporting: Priya Krishnakumar, Kyle Kim and Lorena Iniguez Elebee. Photographs: Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times, Associated Press, Lionsgate. Maps: OpenStreetMap and CartoDB.