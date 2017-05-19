All the new, canceled and returning broadcast TV shows in 2017 to 2018

It's that time of the TV year again. When viewers find out which of their favorite shows from the broadcast networks will live to see another day and which have seen their final episode. Plus, the intel on all the new shows that will be premiering during the 2017-2018 season as unveiled during the annual upfronts presentation in New York.

Check out all of the shows you'll be able to catch on broadcast TV (and if any of your favorites was canceled) below.