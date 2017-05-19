All the new, canceled and returning broadcast TV shows in 2017 to 2018
By
Los Angeles Times Staff
May 19, 2017
It's that time of the TV year again. When viewers find out which of their favorite shows from the broadcast networks will live to see another day and which have seen their final episode. Plus, the intel on all the new shows that will be premiering during the 2017-2018 season as unveiled during the annual upfronts presentation in New York.
Check out all of the shows you'll be able to catch on broadcast TV (and if any of your favorites was canceled) below.
New
"The Gifted"
"The Orville"
"Ghosted"
"The Resident"
"LA to Vegas"
"The Brave"
"Good Girls"
"Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"
"Reverie"
"Rise"
"A.P. Bio"
"Champions"
"The Awesome Show"
"Ellen's Game of Games"
"Genius Junior"
"The Handmade Project"
"SEAL Team"
"Young Sheldon"
"The Wisdom of the Crowd"
"S.W.A.T."
"9JKL"
"Me, Myself & I"
"The Crossing"
"Deception"
"For the People"
"The Good Doctor"
"The Gospel of Kevin"
"Marvel's Inhumans"
"Ten Days in the Valley"
"Alex, Inc."
"The Mayor"
"Splitting Up Together"
"The Bachelor Winter Games"
"Dancing with the Stars Junior"
"Instinct"
"Star Trek: Discovery"
"Dynasty"
"Valor"
"Black Lightning"
"Life Sentence"
Returning
"Scandal"
"American Housewife"
"The Bachelor"
"The Bachelorette"
"Bachelor in Paradise"
"black-ish"
"Celebrity Family Feud"
"Dancing With the Stars'
"To Tell the Truth"
"Designated Survivor"
"America's Funniest Home Videos"
"The Exorcist"
"The Goldbergs"
"Quantico"
"Fresh off the Boat"
"Speechless"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"How to Get Away With Murder"
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
"The Middle"
"Modern Family"
"Once Upon a Time"
"Shark Tank"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live"
"48 Hours"
"60 Minutes"
"The Big Bang Theory"
"Big Brother"
"Blue Bloods"
"Bull"
"Criminal Minds"
"The Good Fight"
"Hawaii Five-0"
"20/20"
"Kevin Can Wait"
"Life in Pieces"
"Madame Secretary"
"MacGyver"
"Man With a Plan"
"Mom"
"NCIS"
"NCIS: New Orleans"
"NCIS: Los Angeles"
"Timeless"
"Scorpion"
"Superior Donuts"
"Survivor"
"Zoo"
"Bob's Burgers"
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
"American Grit"
"Empire"
"Family Guy"
"Gotham"
"Hell's Kitchen"
"The Last Man on Earth"
"Lethal Weapon"
"Lucifer"
"MasterChef"
"MasterChef Junior"
"The Mick"
"The Simpsons"
"So You Think You Can Dance"
"Star"
"The X Files"
"The 100"
"Arrow"
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
"DC's Legends of Tomorrow"
"The Flash"
"iZombie"
"Jane the Virgin"
"Penn and Teller: Fool Us"
"Riverdale"
"Supernatural"
"Supergirl"
"Whose Line Is it Anyway?"
"Will & Grace"
"American Idol"
"Roseanne"
"Great News"
"Superstore"
"The Good Place"
"The Voice"
"Chicago Fire"
"The Blacklist"
"Law and Order: SVU"
"Chicago P.D."
"This Is Us"
"Blindspot"
"Taken"
"Dateline NBC"
Ending
"American Crime"
"Imaginary Mary"
"The Catch"
"Dr. Ken"
"Last Man Standing"
"Mistresses"
"Conviction"
"Notorious"
"The Real O Neals
"Secrets and Lies"
"Time After Time"
"Aquarius"
"Blacklist: Redemption"
"Grimm"
"Powerless"
"Emerald City"
"Heartbeat"
"2 Broke Girls"
"The Odd Couple"
"American Gothic"
"BrainDead"
"Rush Hour"
"Doubt"
"Bones"
"Coupled"
"Son of Zorn"
"Sleepy Hollow"
"Houdini & Doyle"
"Rosewood"
"Party Over Here"
"APB"
"Pitch"
"Making History"
"The Vampire Diaries"
"Frequency"
"No Tomorrow"
"Reign"
