Disney spent heavily to sway an election in Anaheim — did it pay off?
The November 2016 election was pivotal — and unprecedented — for the Anaheim City Council. A 2012 lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union that sought to increase representation of Latinos changed how candidates are elected. The council expanded from five to seven seats, including the mayor. The six council members would be elected by district, not citywide.
Five-seat City Council before 2016 election
Four seats were up for election last year and control of the council hung in the balance. Two incumbents sought reelection. Two new seats were open. Looming over the race: the Walt Disney Co.
Seats at stake in the 2016 council election
The Burbank company typically is the biggest single contributor to local politicians, using direct and indirect financial support to help elect candidates. Disney threw its support behind four candidates — giving the maximum of $1,900 apiece in direct contributions. Disney also contributed $1.22 million to 10 political action committees involved in the election, according to an analysis of campaign finance disclosures by The Times.
The PACs, most of which also contributed to elections outside Anaheim, received money from multiple sources, though Disney was often a significant donor. Disney declined to answer detailed questions about its election spending, but said it makes decisions on which candidates to support based on their political and economic ideologies.
Would Disney be able to keep its friendly majority? Three of the four candidates the company backed would need to win. If not, the balance of power in Anaheim would flip in favor of Mayor Tom Tait, a Disney critic.
2016 Anaheim City Council races
Candidate Disney supported Candidate Disney opposed*
District 1
Steve Chavez Lodge
Denise Barnes
District 3
Jordan Brandman
Jose F. Moreno
District 4
Lucille Kring
Arturo Ferreras
District 5
Stephen Faessel
Mark Lopez
How Disney's money flowed through the race
Disney's contributions to PACs involved in the 2016 Anaheim City Council race:
$1.22 million
The PACs that Disney contributed to spent money on City Council races largely via independent expenditures, which are not done in cooperation with candidates. Some of the PACs also made direct contributions to candidates, usually giving the maximum amount. Two of the PACs, Moving Orange County Forward and OCTaxPAC, also received a substantial amount of additional money from other groups that got funds from Disney.
Some money followed an indirect path
Three PACs did not receive money directly from Disney; instead these committees received money from other PACs that were backed by the company.
A few PACs spent to defeat candidates
Three PACs spent $261,341 in opposition to four City Council candidates. One, OCTaxPAC, received money directly from Disney. The other two groups, Orange County Freedom Fund and California Taxpayers Coalition, did not get money from Disney, but instead received funds from Disney-backed committees.
Most committees spent to elect Disney-supported candidates
Eleven PACs spent a total of $1.18 million in support of four City Council candidates who also received direct contributions from Disney.
Balance of power flips
Only two of the four candidates Disney supported won their council races. The election of Jose F. Moreno and Denise Barnes flipped the balance of power on the seven-person council.
Balance of power flips
Only two of the four candidates Disney supported won their council races. The election of Jose F. Moreno and Denise Barnes flipped the balance of power on the seven-person council.
Seven-seat City Council after 2016 election
Results by district
Candidate Disney supported Candidate Disney opposed
District 1
Winner: Denise Barnes
Steve Chavez Lodge
$281,430
Denise Barnes
$59,852
District 3
Winner: Jose F. Moreno
Jordan Brandman
$330,358
Jose F. Moreno
$85,363
District 4
Winner: Lucille Kring
Lucille Kring
$271,792
Arturo Ferreras
$63,334
District 5
Winner: Stephen Faessel
Stephen Faessel
$293,093
Mark Lopez
$52,793
*“Disney-opposed” candidates faced opposition spending by a PAC that got money directly from Disney and/or from other PACs that received funds from a company-backed committee.
Sources: City of Anaheim, California Secretary of State, Orange County Registrar of Voters.