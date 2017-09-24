Disney spent heavily to sway an election in Anaheim — did it pay off?

The November 2016 election was pivotal — and unprecedented — for the Anaheim City Council. A 2012 lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union that sought to increase representation of Latinos changed how candidates are elected. The council expanded from five to seven seats, including the mayor. The six council members would be elected by district, not citywide.

Five-seat City Council before 2016 election

Note: Based on voting records on incentives sought by Disney.

Four seats were up for election last year and control of the council hung in the balance. Two incumbents sought reelection. Two new seats were open. Looming over the race: the Walt Disney Co.

Seats at stake in the 2016 council election

The Burbank company typically is the biggest single contributor to local politicians, using direct and indirect financial support to help elect candidates. Disney threw its support behind four candidates — giving the maximum of $1,900 apiece in direct contributions. Disney also contributed $1.22 million to 10 political action committees involved in the election, according to an analysis of campaign finance disclosures by The Times.

The PACs, most of which also contributed to elections outside Anaheim, received money from multiple sources, though Disney was often a significant donor. Disney declined to answer detailed questions about its election spending, but said it makes decisions on which candidates to support based on their political and economic ideologies.

Would Disney be able to keep its friendly majority? Three of the four candidates the company backed would need to win. If not, the balance of power in Anaheim would flip in favor of Mayor Tom Tait, a Disney critic.