11th grade students at a Los Angeles magnet preparing for last year's test. (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

Don't know much about the tests? Here's a crash course.

Starting in January, students at more than 11,000 public schools across California sat down for up to eight hours of testing.

By the end of the school year nearly 3.2 million students in grades 3 through 8, and grade 11, had completed computerized exams in math and English.

The purpose: To find out if California's kids are on track for college according to new learning standards known as the Common Core.

It was the second year for a new testing regime, known officially as the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress. Some school administrators like to call it "CAASPP." Others call it "Smarter Balanced," after the name of the group that created the test.

No matter the name, it's not yet clear how the tests will affect students in the classroom. The state is still developing a new system for rating schools, leaving local districts to figure out how to use the scores.

The results should not lead to negative consequences for students, officials say. But parents can expect the scores will be used to determine whether more tutoring or other forms of extra help are necessary for their child.

Check out our four quick findings below, or jump ahead and search for your school's scores.