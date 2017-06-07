How Jimmy Gomez became L.A.'s newest member of Congress

Jimmy Gomez won Tuesday’s runoff election thanks to overwhelming margins in Boyle Heights and the northeast neighborhoods he represents in the state Assembly.

By defeating former L.A. city planning commissioner Robert Lee Ahn, Gomez can claim the congressional seat vacated when Xavier Becerra was appointed California's attorney general.

Ahn found strong support in Koreatown, where some voters hoped he would become the only Korean American in Congress. But not enough to push his dark horse candidacy to victory. Gomez won 60% of the vote in a low-turnout election.

See how each precinct voted below, according to the preliminary results counted Tuesday.