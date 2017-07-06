Medicaid’s vital role for children in Trump country
Medicaid and the related Children’s Health Insurance Progam, CHIP, provide critical protections to children in poor, rural parts of America. A majority of these areas backed Donald Trump last year. Now President Trump is pushing healthcare legislation that would dramatically cut the healthcare safety net. Read the full story »
There are 780 counties in the United States where the majority of children are on Medicaid or CHIP. In the 2016 election, 617 of these counties voted for Donald Trump, and 163 voted for Hillary Clinton.
States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act
Medicaid and children’s health coverage
Medicaid and the related Children's Health Insurance Program have become an increasingly important source of coverage for children.
Sources of health insurance coverage for children, 2015
Source: Kaiser Family Foundation
The percentage of children who lack health insurance has been falling steadily for two decades, in large part because of the expansion of public programs such as Medicaid and CHIP.
Uninsured rate (%)
Source: National Center for Health Statistics
Note: 2016 data is from January through June
Children make up the the largest share of Medicaid beneficiaries, though they are much less costly than disabled and elderly Medicaid beneficiaries.
Who is on Medicaid (2014)
Source: Kaiser Family Foundation
Note: Data does not include CHIP.
The demographics of America's most Medicaid-dependent counties
The median household income is less than $40,000 in three quarters of the counties where the majority of children are on Medicaid or CHIP.
Median household income
In 574 Medicaid/CHIP-dependent counties, the majority of the population is white; 561 of these counties voted for Trump.
% of population that is white
There are 83 Medicaid/CHIP-dependent counties where the majority of the population is black. All but five of these counties voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
% of population that is black
There are 52 Medicaid/CHIP-dependent counties where the majority of population is Latino; 29 of these counties voted for Clinton and 23 voted for Trump.
% of population that is Hispanic or Latino
Sources: Georgetown University, Kaiser Family Foundation, U.S. Census Bureau, National Center for Health Statistics