Medicaid’s vital role for children in Trump country

There are 780 counties in the United States where the majority of children are on Medicaid or CHIP. In the 2016 election, 617 of these counties voted for Donald Trump, and 163 voted for Hillary Clinton.

States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act

Medicaid and the related Children's Health Insurance Program have become an increasingly important source of coverage for children.

The percentage of children who lack health insurance has been falling steadily for two decades, in large part because of the expansion of public programs such as Medicaid and CHIP.

Uninsured rate (%)

’98 ’00 ’02 ’04 ’06 ’08 ’10 ’12 ’14 ’16 0 12 24 Children (0-17) Nonelderly adults (18-64) Affordable Care Act signed in 2010 2016: 12.4% 5%

Source: National Center for Health Statistics

Note: 2016 data is from January through June