The most notable firings and resignations in the Trump White House

A lot of people have left President Trump’s early administration — Chief of Staff Reince Preibus was replaced Friday.

The White House communications staff has been the scene of many of the recent turnovers as it wrestles to craft a message sometimes at odds with Trump’s frequent tweeting.

At the National Security Council, there has been a leadership struggle since Michael Flynn resigned in the face of pressure over undisclosed contacts with Russia. One appointee was fired over comments he made at a private function. Others have been removed as Flynn’s successor, H.R. McMaster, has moved to add loyalists to the council.

Here are the most noteworthy departures and their number of days each spent in the administration before heading for the exit.