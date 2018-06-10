How did San Diego County vote?

In San Diego County, Republican businessman John Cox of Rancho Santa Fe beat out Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom in Tuesday’s open primary, revealing the areas where the two candidates are strongest.

Cox won most of the rural portions of San Diego County, as well as large portions of Oceanside, Vista and most precincts along the 15 Freeway.

Newsom’s showing was strongest in San Diego’s urban core, as well as its coastal communities. Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa won sections of the South Bay down to San Ysidro.

Newsom, who gathered the most votes statewide, will face Cox in November.