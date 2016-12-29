How will California’s newest laws affect...
Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws including added controls on guns, harsher sanctions against criminals, extra restrictions on ride-hailing firms such as Uber and Lyft, and a boost in the minimum wage. We read every new law so you don’t have to.
Note: This list does not include the ballot propositions, such as legalized recreational marijuana, that were passed by voters on Nov. 8, 2016 and immediately became law the next day.
For the record: A previous version of this list states California businesses and public agencies must have medicine on hand designed to combat severe, emergency allergic reactions. The businesses are now allowed to have the medicine on hand but they are not required to do so.
