New laws 2018

How will California’s newest laws affect...

By John Myers and Priya Krishnakumar

Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws including new controls on concealed weapons, unprecedented state protections for those in the U.S. illegally, an increase in the minimum wage, legal sales of recreational marijuana and even a new state dinosaur.

See which laws went into effect in 2017 »

Support our journalism

Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber today to support projects like this one. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

At the water cooler

Dec. 28, 9:46 p.m.: This article was updated to clarify that the law stating that Californians can choose a gender-neutral option on their birth certificate for those who are transgender, intersex or don’t identify as male or female go into effect in September. That change will be allowed on a driver's license in 2019.