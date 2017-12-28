How will California’s newest laws affect...
Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws including new controls on concealed weapons, unprecedented state protections for those in the U.S. illegally, an increase in the minimum wage, legal sales of recreational marijuana and even a new state dinosaur.
Support our journalism
Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber today to support projects like this one. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.
At the water cooler
Dec. 28, 9:46 p.m.: This article was updated to clarify that the law stating that Californians can choose a gender-neutral option on their birth certificate for those who are transgender, intersex or don’t identify as male or female go into effect in September. That change will be allowed on a driver's license in 2019.