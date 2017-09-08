Check out Cassini’s jaw-dropping discoveries of Saturn’s moons

TITAN

Scientists’ interest in Titan was piqued in the early 1980s, when Voyagers 1 and 2 sent back data revealing a complex chemistry in the moon’s atmosphere. Unfortunately, the twin spacecraft were not equipped to see beneath Titan’s haze.

For decades, Saturn’s largest moon looked like little more than a fuzzy orange ball.

That changed over the course of Cassini’s mission. Using its Visual Infrared Mapping Spectrometer, the spacecraft was able to take a closer look.

Cassini revealed that the Mercury-sized moon has vast deserts of rippling, sandy dunes at its equator...

...and seas of liquid methane and ethane at its poles.

It appears to be the only other place in the solar system that has a liquid cycle like we have on Earth. But on Titan, rain is made of methane rather than water.

Titan’s complex chemistry

In Titan’s atmosphere, solar energy prompts nitrogen and methane to react, producing a wealth of organic molecules.

The heaviest of these molecules can fall to the ground and wind up in Titan’s methane lakes and rivers. Other molecules make their way to the surface via rain.

Soluble molecules dissolve in the liquid methane, while insoluble ones tend to sink to the sea floor.