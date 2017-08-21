At Little League World Series, the game goes on but fans watch the eclipse

Mike Wenzel and sons Kyke and A.J. of New Jersey check out the solar eclipse between games at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa. on Monday.

The team from Rancho Santa Margarita in south Orange County had just taken the field for pregame warm-ups at about 2:40 p.m. EDT Monday when the solar eclipse reached its height here at the site of the Little League World Series.

Few of the players looked up, but many fans turned their backs on the field and gazed toward the skies while ESPN announcers Karl Ravech and Aaron Boone left their broadcast booth and came down into the stands for a better look.

The eclipse was about 85% of totality in north-central Pennsylvania, but that was enough to darken the sky considerably, turning midafternoon to dusk for about half an hour. The temperature dropped about 10 degrees.

The lights at the two Little League World Series stadiums were turned out in late morning, in anticipation of the eclipse, and remained on through the rest of the day.

Rancho Santa Margarita was playing a team from Jackson, N.J., in an World Series elimination game on Monday.