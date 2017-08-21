Boarding the Nerd Train in Portland, destination total eclipse

Judy and Tom Honohan get ready to board a train from Portland to Salem, or from 99.2% to 100% eclipse.

You could call it the “Nerd Train,” but its real name is the Solar Eclipse Special.

It’s evidence, as much as anything in Portland, Ore., that the eclipse is a Thing You Can’t Leave to Chance.

Hopping a fast-moving train from Portland’s Union Station to the Oregon State Fairgrounds for an Oregon Museum of Science and Industry viewing party appears to be a favored way of seeing the first total solar eclipse to hit the contiguous United States since 1979.

Waiting in a fast-moving line at 5 a.m. this morning to board, the thought of staying in Portland made Tom Honohan shake his head. The fairgrounds in Salem, Ore., are in the path of totality, an hour south; Portland’s view is a comparatively underwhelming 99.2%.

“The difference between 90% and 100% is like 1,000 times,” said Honohan, clad in a special black-and-white T-shirt featuring a geometric representation of the eclipse.

Like many of those in line, Honohan and his wife, Judy, have a scientific background —she as a science teacher, he as a chemist. The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry’s Salem viewing party is expected to attract up to 8,500 people.

“There’s over 67 groups that inquired about it,” District and Station Manager Dan Valley said in between handing out information sheets and fielding a stream of questions near the center of Union Station. “It sold out in less than 48 hours.”

Several people in line said they’d experienced a total eclipse before. Self-described “computer geek” Ed Borasky, 75 — who wore a fisherman’s cap, a pocket protector and a bushy white beard — said he was in Maine for a total eclipse in 1963.

“The birds all shut down, because they think it’s night,” he said. Like Honohan, Borasky clucked at a reporter’s folly, not traveling to the path of totality.

“You won’t see the corona and Bailey’s Beads,” Borasky said, referring to the beads of sunlight that are just visible during a full eclipse. “And there’s waves — atmospheric waves.”

Jim Laden stood in line in front of Borasky with his husband of 25 years, State Rep. Rob Nosse, whose district includes the science museum in southeast Portland.

“I saw [a total eclipse] in India in 1995,” Laden said.

“At the Taj Mahal — he’s leaving that part out,” Nosse added.

“I love nerds,” Nosse said, when asked if the train he was about to board could fairly be called the Nerd Train.

“I think that it’s the Curious Portlander Train,” Laden said.