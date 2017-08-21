These characters — one green, the other pink — are seen passing the moon back and forth across the sun in a new Google Doodle . Each time the moon crosses in front of the sun, it blocks it, creating a total eclipse.

That’s not how it works in real life, of course. The Earth orbits the sun, and the moon orbits the Earth. Every so often, the moon happens to come right between the Earth and the sun, putting us in the moon’s shadow. If the moon blocks the sun completely, it’s a total solar eclipse.

The Google Doodle explains this — along with the reason for a lunar eclipse — with an assist from the animated green alien.

The creature also shares a bit of other eclipse information, including the admonition to wear appropriate eye protection. (Although the alien has only one eye on the top of its head, it sports a two-eyed pair of eclipse glasses. If you’re planning to look at the eclipse, you should be wearing glasses like this too.)