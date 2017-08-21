How to have fun with shadows during the Great American Eclipse

Even if you are not in the path of totality you can still have a lot of fun with the eclipse.

Here in Salem, Ore., the astronomy team (and this reporter) are messing around with making pinhole projections of the partially eclipsed sun. We're using all kinds of things: our fingers, a cheese grater, and even the small holes of one team member's hat.

The smaller the gaps, the more pronounced the projections will be. And the more the sun gets covered, the sharper the image will be.