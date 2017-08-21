In Kentucky, the eclipse is a hot ticket — and they mean that literally

Weather-worn travelers in Kentucky quietly sought out shade in the shadows of trees, a 10-foot flood wall and the underside of an event deck alongside the Ohio River.

Some were wearing T-shirts bearing the emblem of the solar event: Eclipse, August 21, 2017.

The local National Weather Service station issued a heat advisory early Monday for this town of 25,000, with humidity making it feel like more than 100 degrees by close to midday.

A couple of hundred people, mostly from the South, Rust Belt and Midwest, based on license plates around town, had gathered at Paducah's riverfront park, where the Ohio and Tennessee rivers meet. Conversation was sparse as the eclipse-goers picnicked, napped and generally sought to do as little as possible in the scorching sun.