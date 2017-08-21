Total eclipse in the digital age: 'There's like an Instagram filter on everything'

"You couldn't dream it," 88-year-old Bob Richard Sr.said of the eclipse.

Thirty members of the Richard family gathered in the front yard of patriarch Bob Richard Sr.'s home in rural Albany, Ore., setting up tents, lawn chairs and blankets for the big event. A local radio station's broadcast of Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" played from nearby speakers.

As totality neared, the temperature dropped. A 360-degree hazy dusk enveloped the countryside. Swallows began swooping and diving before taking off in a flock into the "night" sky.

"It's getting darker! There's like an Instagram filter on everything," said Jenny Carlson, 45, a pharmacist from Tigard, Ore.

Her older brother, Bob Richard Jr., 65, simply said: "Far out, man."

Afterward, Bob Richard Sr., still donning the solar eclipse mask that one of his daughters made — involving a cut-out Styrofoam plate affixed to a pair of eclipse glasses — the 88-year-old marveled at what he had just witnessed.

"This was something," he said. "You couldn't dream it."