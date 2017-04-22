More than 500 cities around the world, including 40 in California, will host a March for Science on Saturday. In Los Angeles, thousands descended on downtown. High-profile speakers included seismologist Lucy Jones and billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer.
But what does a March for Science even mean? And what do the attendees hope it will accomplish? To answer these questions and more, our reporters Deborah Netburn and Javier Panzar and photographer Genaro Molina are braving the heat and the science-believing masses to bring you real-time coverage. Follow their journey here and tweet them your questions: @deborahnetburn, @jpanzar and @GenaroMolina47.
Fake or real scientists: A little of both show up at the march
|Deborah Netburn
Spend a few minutes taking in the crowd at the March for Science LA and a few trends emerge. There are a lot of planetary models. A lot of signs that say "I'm with Her" pointing to Mother Earth, and a whole lot of white coats.
I'm a sucker for tools of the trade (after 18 years working as a journalist I still can't believe I get to carry around a reporter's pad for work — so official!), so I wanted to know if the white coats were real.
Turns out — most of them were.
Morgan Hatch, 28, of Long Beach wears his for his job working for a biosensor company. Kimberly Prado wears hers when she works in a hematology lab at CAL Poly where she goes to school.
And those doctors for social justice — they've earned theirs.
But, there were a few fakers in the crowd too. Mark Schweikart pictured on the right with his wife Maddy St. Michael — works for a company that makes telescope accessories, but that white coat is a prop — a show of solidarity with scientists.