More than 500 cities around the world, including 40 in California, will host a March for Science on Saturday. In Los Angeles, thousands descended on downtown. High-profile speakers included seismologist Lucy Jones and billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer.
But what does a March for Science even mean? And what do the attendees hope it will accomplish? To answer these questions and more, our reporters Deborah Netburn and Javier Panzar and photographer Genaro Molina are braving the heat and the science-believing masses to bring you real-time coverage. Follow their journey here and tweet them your questions: @deborahnetburn, @jpanzar and @GenaroMolina47.
Why 'even the introverts are outside with people' today
|Javier Panzar
Daniel Blackburn, a software engineer from Irvine, said he is worried the U.S. under President Trump will fall behind on combating climate change through research or policy.
We are losing out on valuable time we need to actually take action.
Blackburn is channeling his newfound activism into local politics.
He said he has been calling his local Congresswoman, Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine), repeatedly, but he hasn't gotten past interns or voicemail.
Walters is one of seven congressional Republicans in California who represent districts that Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and that Democrats are targeting for defeat in 2018. Blackburn is keeping a close eye on that race.
"There is a lot of anger at her," he said.