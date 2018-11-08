A lot more Americans are meditating now than just five years ago

Overall, the responses show that Americans are becoming more open to health and wellness practices that mainstream medicine still considers “unconventional.” For instance, 14.3% of adults who were questioned in 2017 said they had practiced yoga in the last year, up from 9.5% in 2012. In addition, 10.3% of participants in the 2017 survey said they used a chiropractor in the last year, up from 9.1% five years earlier.