In the U.S., nearly half of young victims of gun violence are shot during assaults, not accidents

Faiz Gani and Joseph Canner of the school’s Surgery Center for Outcomes Research scoured data from the Nationwide Emergency Department Sample, the largest database of hospital emergency room visits across the country. They tallied more than 75,000 children who were sent to ERs seeking treatment for gun-related injuries between the beginning of 2006 and the end of 2014. Then they adjusted the data to make it representative of the nation as a whole.