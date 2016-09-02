Juno reveals that Jupiter's north pole is 'like nothing we have seen or imagined'

Seen from a different angle, Jupiter looks like a whole new world.

After flying within about 2,500 miles of the gas giant’s cloud tops on Aug. 27, NASA’s Juno spacecraft has sent home unprecedented images of the planet’s north pole, revealing a stormy fluid-scape that looks as if it could be from a totally different planet.

Last week’s flyby was the spacecraft’s first such pass with all its science instruments turned on, as well as the closest of the 36 orbital flybys that the spacecraft is set to make during its mission. While Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system by far, there’s surprisingly little known about its polar regions — and so Juno’s close-up camera work was bound to deliver a few surprises.

As the JunoCam imager revealed, Jupiter’s north pole is bluer than better-known areas of the planet, which are often dominated by red-brown hues. Gone are those iconic bands of light and dark; in their place, a whole lot of storms.

“It looks like nothing we have seen or imagined before,” Scott Bolton, Juno’s principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute, said in a statement.

There even appear to be shadows visible beneath the clouds, Bolton added. That’s a sign that those clouds might hover well above the planet’s other visible features.

In infrared light, Jupiter’s poles still put on a show. The Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper revealed hot spots at both poles, and captured the south pole’s bright aurora in high detail.

This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft. There's no way to see it like this from Earth.

Juno didn’t just watch Jupiter’s auroras — it listened to them, using its Radio/Plasma Wave Experiment to record transmissions that have never been analyzed using such up-close-and-personal data.

Scientists are already analyzing the six megabytes of data generated during the six-hour loop. In the meantime, Juno is hurtling back into space for another 53.5-day orbit. After that, it will settle into shorter two-week orbits, providing scientists on the ground with a wealth of information.

