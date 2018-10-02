Three scientists win Nobel Prize for their work in laser physics

Three scientists from the United States, France and Canada have been awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for advances in laser physics.
The Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences on Tuesday awarded half the $1.01 million prize to Arthur Ashkin of the United States and the other half will be shared by Gerard Mourou of France and Canada’s Donna Strickland.
The academy says Ashkin developed “optical tweezers” that can grab tiny particles such as viruses without damaging them.
Strickland and Mourou helped develop short and intense laser pulses that have broad industrial and medical applications.
Strickland is the first woman to be named a Nobel laureate since 2015. She is only the third to have won the physics prize — the first was Marie Curie in 1903.