Watch live: OSIRIS-REx blasts off to sample asteroid Bennu

It’s time to visit a fossil in space. Today at 7:05 p.m. Eastern, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission will blast off from Cape Canaveral on its two-year journey to the asteroid Bennu. Scientists hope to gather dust and gravel from the dark space rock and bring it back to Earth – marking the largest sample return since the Apollo missions, roughly half a century ago.

The launch, which you can watch live below, will be only the start of a complex, multi-year journey. The spacecraft will fly by the Earth next year; the planet’s gravity will help sling it toward the near-Earth asteroid. Once it arrives in August 2018, the spacecraft will study the rock from orbit until July 2020, when it drops down to sample the loose material that scientists believe covers Bennu’s surface.

When looking for fossils, paletontologists look down at the ground — but planetary scientists turn their eyes to the heavens. That’s because asteroids like Bennu contain primitive material that was never incorporated into planets and altered. Unlike the meteorites that hit the Earth and offer scientists a tantalizing but flawed look at these interplanetary building blocks, Bennu’s material is pristine, unaffected by atmospheres or contaminated by biology.

A handful of Bennu, brought back to Earth, could rewrite our understanding of the origins of own solar system — shedding light on how the planets formed, the nature of their contents and even on the origins of life on Earth.

Bennu is interesting for a number of reasons. For one thing, it’s dark, likely full of organic material, which could help answer some questions about the solar system’s pre-biotic chemistry. It also orbits relatively close to Earth, and understanding the factors that influence its trajectory could help scientists predict which other near-Earth asteroids have a chance of hitting our planet.

